Dallas Cowboys Fan Sets Jersey Ablaze, Then Wears It

FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) – A die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan is recovering after a losing bet left him with second and third degree burns.
The Florida man told authorities he and his wife (who’s a Packers fan) bet that the losing team would have to set their jersey afire.
When the Cowboys lost 35-32 last weekend, the honest hubby went outside and lit up his jersey. But after downing enough beers to blur his judgement, the man tried to put on the burning jersey.
Hence the burns.
He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.