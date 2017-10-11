Dallas Cowboys Fan Sets Jersey Ablaze, Then Wears It

Filed Under: Beer, Dallas Cowboys, fan, fire, Football, moron, stupid, third degree burns
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A Dallas Cowboys fan cheers on his team while wearing a wrestling mask as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) – A die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan is recovering after a losing bet left him with second and third degree burns.

The Florida man told authorities he and his wife (who’s a Packers fan) bet that the losing team would have to set their jersey afire.

When the Cowboys lost 35-32 last weekend, the honest hubby went outside and lit up his jersey. But after downing enough beers to blur his judgement, the man tried to put on the burning jersey.

Hence the burns.

He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

