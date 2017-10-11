Report: Cowboys DT Stephen Paea To Retire

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Stephen Paea has informed the club that he will retire, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
A source close to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher tells him that ‘his (Paea’s) knee just didn’t let him be him.’
Paea has been struggling with a knee injury throughout most of the season and missed last week’s game against Green Bay because of the ailment.
Paea signed a one-year contract with the team in March.
The seven-year veteran had four tackles in his four starts with Dallas this season.
Paea also played for the Browns, Redskins and Bears during his career. He was a selected by Chicago with the 53rd pick in the 2011 draft.