TRAFFIC: I-35E North CLOSED At Empire Central Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Cameras Were RollingCheck Traffic

San Antonio’s Lee High School Renamed LEE High School

Filed Under: Confederate, Lee High School, North East ISD, Robert E. Lee, San Antonio
(credit: Robert E. Lee High School via Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Officials at a San Antonio school district have voted to rename a high school because of its ties to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, though one trustee says it doesn’t change much.

North East Independent School District trustees voted Monday that Lee High School will be renamed Legacy of Educational Excellence High School. The acronym is LEE High School.

12552627 899002206861756 8890752391337492749 n San Antonios Lee High School Renamed LEE High School

(credit: Robert E. Lee High School via Facebook)

Board President Shannon Grona says the name is a compromise that retains the school’s history and lessens the expensive process of renaming and rebranding the school with a completely different name.

Trustee Edd White says the acronym defeats the renaming purpose and amounts to “trying to put lipstick on a pig.”

The recent debate over the school’s name was sparked by the violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch