‘Superior Donuts’ Goes On Tour In Late October

The cast of the CBS comedy series Superior Donuts—which kicks off its second season on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access—has something fun up their sleeves…The Superior Donuts Comedy Tour!

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, series star and executive producer Jermaine Fowler will be joined by comedian co-stars David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle for an eight-day national comedy tour that’ll touch down in five cities, starting in New York.The inspiration for the tour came out of two successful stand-up shows the cast performed earlier this year in Los Angeles to launch the series’ first season. At each stop of the tour, Fowler, Koechner, Jobrani, and Battle will each perform individual sets showcasing their unique—and hilarious—comedic styles.

“We’re so lucky to have four amazing stand-up comics in our cast,” said executive producer Bob Daily. “Every day they make us laugh and keep us from getting any work done. Now we’re setting them loose so they can amuse and distract America.”

Here’s the list of confirmed tour dates—click the links to get tickets in your city today:

– Thursday, Oct. 26: New York City – Caroline’s on Broadway (http://www.carolines.com/)

– Friday, Oct. 27: Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line (http://www.punchlinephilly.com/)

– Saturday, Oct. 28: Washington, DC – DC Improv (http://www.dcimprov.com/)

– Monday, Oct. 30: Chicago, IL – Zanies (http://www.zanies.com/chicago/)

– Thursday, Nov. 2: Los Angeles – The Laugh Factory (http://www.laughfactory.com/clubs/hollywood)

When the tour’s over, there will be plenty of more laughs headed our way when Superior Donuts returns for Season 2.Watch the Season 2 premiere of Superior Donuts on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.