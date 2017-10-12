Appeals Court Rules Against Elliott, Clears Way For Suspension To Begin

NEW ORLEANS (AP/105.3 The Fan) — A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief.

Here is the money shot on the Zeke appeal – the suit was premature. The NFL wins this round. pic.twitter.com/eDoRRVcxnF — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) October 12, 2017

The federal appeals court’s ruling clears the way for Elliott’s six-game ban to begin.

The three-judge panel from the Fifth Circuit court in New Orleans disagreed that U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant had the authority to grant a temporary restraining order and an injunction in the case.

The panel voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s argument.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August but the running back has been allowed to play because of Mazzant’s ruling.

The NFL said in its filing to the Fifth Circuit that the players union, representing Elliott, improperly filed suit before arbitrator Harold Henderson ruled in the case.

The union argued the suit could be pursued because the arbitration proceedings were complete, except for the final ruling, which went against Elliott.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the case.

