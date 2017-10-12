Diono Car Seats Recalled; May Not Protect Kids In Crash

Yankees Beat Indians 5-2 In Game 5 Of ALDS Didi Gregorius homered twice off of Corey Kluber as the Yankees beat the Indians by a score of 5-2 in Game 5 of the ALDS on Wednesday night, to complete its comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Altuve Looks For More As Astros Prepare For YankeesThe Astros are preparing to host the Yankees on Friday in Game 1 of the ALCS. But no matter how great Jose Altuve's stats are, the Houston second baseman always believes that he can do better.