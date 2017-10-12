Police Say Missing Girl’s Parents Being Uncooperative

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for a missing Richardson toddler has now entered the sixth day, and efforts are expanding to find Sherin Mathews. She was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday when her adoptive father left her at a tree as punishment for not drinking her milk.

Wesley Mathews said that, when he returned about 15 minutes later, the 3-year-old girl was gone.

The father contacted police five hours later and was arrested on a child endangerment charge. He has since bonded out of jail and is required to wear an ankle monitor. The little girl’s adoptive mother has not spoken out. She is not being named because she has not been charged with a crime.

However, the Richardson Police Department has said that both parents are being uncooperative.

Police officers and FBI agents were at the home on Wednesday, and served a search warrant to look for evidence.

The mother and father have each hired their own lawyers. Kent Starr is representing the young girl’s mother. “She’s distraught over the loss of her daughter, Sherin Mathews,” he explained. “She does not know the whereabouts and all she wants is for her daughter to be returned.”

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter has been removed from the home by Child Protective Services as well.

Starr also tried to shed light on the parenting challenges that the couple faced after adopting the child from India, and why she was awake in the middle of the night to drink milk. “Sherin did have a medical condition, and they have worked to get it under control,” the lawyer said. “Sherin did have an eating disorder.”

Police confirmed that the child was much smaller than other kids her age, and that it was common for her to eat several times each day and night in an effort to put on some additional weight. Officials added that the “milk” being fed to the girl was more like a protein shake.

Candles and flowers now mark the spot where the missing toddler was last seen. Meanwhile, some community members have organized their own efforts to find the little girl. Nicolette Snyder has a daughter who is the same age. She took to social media to find a group of people that would help her look for Sherin Mathews.

Snyder said, “What would you want someone doing for your kid? You would want to see every soul searching.”