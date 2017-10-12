Richardson Police Looking For Vehicle In Missing Child Case

Filed Under: Acura SUV, Missing Girl, Missing Vehicle, Richardson Police, Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Richardson Police Department is now looking for the Sherin Mathews’ family’s 2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV which was missing from their home on Sunningdale, between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7.

screen shot 2017 10 12 at 7 07 23 pm Richardson Police Looking For Vehicle In Missing Child Case

2013 maroon Acura MDX SUV (stock photo)

Three-year-old Sherin Mathews reportedly went missing from an alley near her home early last Saturday morning.

sherin mathews 1 Richardson Police Looking For Vehicle In Missing Child Case

Sherin Mathews (Mathews family)

Her father Wesley Mathews said he put her out there as a punishment but when he went to check on her, she was gone.

mathews Richardson Police Looking For Vehicle In Missing Child Case

Wesley Mathews (credit: Richardson Police Department)

Police are asking for residents and business owners within an area where this vehicle could have traveled within that hour to review and preserve any video possibly containing this vehicle.

On Tuesday police and FBI agents served a warrant at the girl’s home in the 900 block of Sunningdale in Richardson, where she lived with her adoptive parents and sister. They gathered potential evidence through the night and into the early morning hours.

