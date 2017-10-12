TCU Looks To Stay Unbeaten In Trip To Kansas State

TCU @ Kansas State, Saturday At 11:00 AM

Line: TCU by 4.5

Series Record: Tied 5-5

WHAT’S AT STAKE

TCU plays its third straight stiff test after dispatching Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and with a lighter schedule that includes Kansas, Iowa State and Texas on the horizon. Kansas State needs to get on track after a double-overtime loss to the Longhorns and with Oklahoma looming.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU QB Kenny Hill against Kansas State’s secondary. Hill is completing 69 percent of his passes, which is on pace to set a school record, and will be facing a Wildcats defense that gave up 380 yards and two touchdowns passing to Texas freshman Sam Ehlinger last weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: RB Darius Anderson has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of the Horned Frogs’ last three games, including 160-yard effort against Oklahoma State.

Kansas State: Whomever plays QB. Jesse Ertz is the clear No. 1 and gashed TCU for 170 yards rushing in a 30-6 romp last season. But he was hurt last week against Texas, and backup Alex Delton provided a spark with his legs in the second half.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Horned Frogs are trying to avenge a loss from last year for the fourth time this season. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder (205) and TCU counterpart Gary Patterson (154) are the winningest coaches at their current schools in the nation. TCU leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (19.6). Kansas State is second (20.0). TCU leads the Big 12 in rushing offense. TCU is plus-5 in turnover margin in the past two games. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in sacks with 13. The Wildcats anticipate their 37th consecutive home sellout. Kansas State leads the Big 12 in pass defense and red-zone scoring. Ertz leads the nation with 16.91 yards per completion. The Wildcats have not beaten a top-10 team at home since No. 4 Texas in 2006. Snyder needs two wins to match Bob Stoops (121) for second-most in Big 8/12 play. Tom Osborne leads with 153. Kansas State has beaten six of its last seven opponents from Texas.

