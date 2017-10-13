DFW Temperatures Well Above Normal Through Saturday

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 88; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 79; Normal Low: 58*

  • Mild and muggy this morning.
  • Temperatures well ABOVE normal through Saturday.
  • Another cold front early Sunday brings rain. Sixties all day!
  • Back to sunshine next week. Cooler with low humidity.
  • No rain next week.
  • 53” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Low 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low: Low 70s. Wind: South 5-10.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy…. continued warm. Changes ahead! High: Low 90s. Kick off temperature 88 degrees. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of showers and non-severe storms. Timeline between 3am and 9am along a cold front. Turning windy and cooler. High: Near 70 early….60s all day.

Monday: Back to sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday and Wed: Sunny and seasonable. Cool mornings. Pleasant afternoons. Low humidity continues. High: Mid to upper 70s. Lows: Upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday. Sunny, continued nice. High: Low 80s

