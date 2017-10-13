NFLPA To Ask For Rehearing Of Elliott’s Case In 5th Circuit Court

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The NFL Player’s Association will file a petition for a rehearing of Ezekiel Elliott’s case with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to multiple reports.

Here is the document filed in NY where Zeke Elliott’s legal team asks for an en banc hearing from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals pic.twitter.com/yzwMiZ1nfn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

The player’s association is attempting to get the full fifth circuit court to overturn the mandate handed down by a three-judge panel from the court.

On Thursday, the panel ruled 2-1 in the NFL’s favor, granting the league’s emergency request to set aside an injunction and ordered a district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case.

The ruling cleared the way for the NFL to impose a six-game suspension on Elliott over domestic violence allegations.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that Elliott didn’t get fair treatment from the NFL in the case.

“There’s no question that the commissioner has the authority to make these suspensions. The question was ultimately going to be … Does he have to follow the practice (in) a fair way? And, so, Zeke, his team and the Cowboys do not think it was done in a fair way,” Jones told the G-Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan. “And we’re trying to get that looked at and we got a setback yesterday.”

The Cowboys have a bye this week and will return to action against San Francisco in Week 7. In all, Elliott will be ineligible for games against San Francisco, Washington, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Diego.

The first game Elliott would be able to play in would be in week 13 against the Washington Redskins.