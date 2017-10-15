1 Dead, 1 Injured After Overnight Shooting In Arlington

One person died and another injured after a shooting in Arlington. (CBS11)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Arlington, police say.

Arlington police say officers responded to the shooting call around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of North Watson Road. There were several reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the location.

According to police, armed security guard encountered two males he believed were involved in the shooting.

One victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was transported and is being treated for his injuries.

The business and the security guard are cooperating with Arlington police.

Investigators are still determining if there were other suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5691.

