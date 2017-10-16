Arlington Police Cracking Down On Road Rage Drivers

ARLINGTON (KRLD) – Arlington police are still looking for the person that gunned down a man during a road rage incident in June.
Police tell KRLD’s LP Phillips that they have looked into more than 60-tips since the June 25th road rage murder of Dylan Spaid.
In the meantime, authorities immediately started putting unmarked cars on the expressways in an effort to cut down on the aggressive driving that leads to road rage incidents.
Sergeant Vanessa Harrison says there are a lot of angry people out there.
“We’ve written over a thousand citations since we began the traffic enforcement, which was the first weekend in July,” Harrison said.
Police say they’ve arrested 15 people for things such as outstanding warrants after pulling them over for aggressive driving.