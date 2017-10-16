Fort Worth Police Looking For Bank Robber

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth police are looking for the person that robbed a bank on Monday morning.

Authorities say a man walked into the BBVA Compass Bank on 4480 Bryant Irvin Road and gave a teller a note demanding money.

“I have a gun, loose bills, be quiet, 10,000, Tom Lawson,” the note said.

The bank teller gave the suspect the money, along with bait bills and a dye pack.

Police say the man ran from the bank and turned north towards a Sam’s Store, where employees lost site of him.

The suspect is described as being between 5’8″ and 6’0″ tall and weighing between 170-185 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown athletic shoes, a red ball cap, and sunglasses.

If you have any information on this suspect you can call 817-989-3317.