Hight Wins Funny Car At Texas Motorplex

ENNIS (AP) — Robert Hight drove to the Funny Car victory Sunday at the AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex.

Hight raced to a 3.877-second pass at 332.34 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to beat reigning world champion and category points leader Ron Capps in the final.

It is Hight’s fourth win of the season, 41st of his career, third at Texas Motorplex and second in the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship. Hight remains second in the points standings with Capps in first by just 24 points.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also earned victories in their respective categories at the fourth of six playoff events during the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Force piloted her dragster to a Texas Motorplex elapsed time record of 3.681 at 326.87 to defeat Shawn Langdon in the Top Fuel finals. The victory, Brittany’s third of the season and sixth of her career, moves her into second in the points standings.

Defending Pro Stock world champion Line found himself in the winner’s circle for the second time this season and 27th time of his career after running a 6.548 pass at 211.20 in his Chevrolet Camaro to take down Drew Skillman, who lost on red-light start.

Krawiec rode his Harley-Davidson to a 9.336 pass at 92.62, which was enough due to a red-light start from defending world champion Jerry Savoie. It is Krawiec’s sixth win of the season, 42nd of his career and second consecutive and third total at Texas Motorplex.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 26-29, with the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

