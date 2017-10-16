Mesquite Police Continue Search For Gunman Who Killed Teen

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite are still searching for the person who shot and killed a teenager over the weekend. Isaiah Jones was gunned down just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night in the 3200 block of Kensington Drive.

Authorities were called to the scene Saturday after reports of gunfire. They found the victim and he was transported to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas. Jones later died from his wounds at the hospital.

The 17-year-old student attended Mesquite High School. The district released a statement on Monday.

Mesquite ISD and Mesquite High School are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of one of our MHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah’s family and friends during this very difficult time. Our dedicated counselors were on hand when school opened today to help students and faculty deal with this loss, and they will continue to provide support as needed.

Meanwhile, the details in this case are still limited. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the investigation, and have not even named any suspects.

Anyone who might have information about the homicide is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.