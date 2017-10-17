Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons Across North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dallas, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Warm, Weather

*Yesterday High: 74; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 78; Normal Low: 57*

  • Another awesome day! Enjoy!
  • State Fair Weather!
  • Cool mornings…warm afternoons.
  • More clouds…more wind Friday and Saturday.
  • Strong to severe storms possible LATE Saturday.
  • Sunday and cooler weather Sunday and Monday.
  • 08” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Fair skies and a bit warmer. Low humidity continues. High: Upper 70s. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool again. Low: 47-53. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Low 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Thursday: More of the same. A tad warmer. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. SLIGHT chance for a shower or two. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Good chance of storms late. Some severe? High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few leftover showers. Windy and cooler. High: Mid 70s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: Mid 70s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch