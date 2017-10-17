Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons Across North Texas

*Yesterday High: 74; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 78; Normal Low: 57*
- Another awesome day! Enjoy!
- State Fair Weather!
- Cool mornings…warm afternoons.
- More clouds…more wind Friday and Saturday.
- Strong to severe storms possible LATE Saturday.
- Sunday and cooler weather Sunday and Monday.
- 08” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Fair skies and a bit warmer. Low humidity continues. High: Upper 70s. Wind: SSE 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cool again. Low: 47-53. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: Low 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: More of the same. A tad warmer. High: Low 80s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. SLIGHT chance for a shower or two. High: Low 80s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Good chance of storms late. Some severe? High: Low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few leftover showers. Windy and cooler. High: Mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: Mid 70s.