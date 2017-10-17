CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Police Spend Day Searching Open Fields, Looking For Missing Toddler

Filed Under: child disappears, Child Endangerment, fbi, Missing Girl, missing toddler, Richardson Police, Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of the Richardson Police Department spent a good part of the day searching areas across Dallas County, looking for missing toddler Sherin Mathews.

screen shot 2017 10 16 at 8 50 07 pm Police Spend Day Searching Open Fields, Looking For Missing Toddler

Sherin Mathews (Facebook)

Chopper 11 was over a field in Dallas as some officers searched through trees and brush looking at areas where the earth had been raised and others spread out and did a grid search across open areas.

Richardson police Sergeant Kevin Perlich said officers would be doing various searches, in various places, based on leads and information that have been gathered in the course of the investigation.

Sherin Mathews disappeared from home last on October 7. Her adopted father, Wesley Mathews, told investigators he sent the little girl outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk.

mathews Police Spend Day Searching Open Fields, Looking For Missing Toddler

Wesley Mathews (credit: Richardson Police Department)

As police continue to look for the missing girl Perlich said, “You will probably continue to see us do some very specific searches as our investigation moves forward. As we get additional information we will be searching those areas that we think may hold some type of tip, lead or evidentiary value in this particular case.”

Members of the Mansfield Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office brought drones in to assist Richardson police with their search. “We have found some articles that are of interest to us,”Perlich said. “Whether or not they turn out to be evidence in this case remains to be determined.”

Volunteers have searched the neighborhood where the 3-year-old went missing and have plans to do additional searches, but Perlich said Richardson police aren’t organizing those searches. “We have got our own agenda and we are specifically targeting areas that we feel are significant in this case and so we will be conducting those searches,” he said. “If for some reason we need assistance, or anything like that, from the public we will make that cry and ask for some assistance.”

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with child endangerment. While he bonded out of jail days ago Mathews was ordered to turn over his passport and is required to wear an ankle monitor. Richardson police say both Mathews and his wife are basically being uncooperative and aren’t helping with the search for Sherin.

Despite it being more than a week since the toddler went missing investigators are cautiously optimistic. Perlich said, “We’re always hopeful that we can find her alive, but time is our enemy. So, we’re trying to progress as quickly as we possibly can in this case.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch