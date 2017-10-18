LIVE COVERAGE: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded In Maryland Office Park Shooting

Law Firm Asks: Does Facebook Friendship Disqualify Judge?

Filed Under: Facebook, Florida Supreme Court, Herssein Law Group
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Is a Facebook friendship a reason to disqualify a judge?

A Florida law firm is asking the state Supreme Court if a judge should be disqualified from hearing a case because he’s Facebook friends with an attorney appearing before him.

The firm Herssein Law Group from North Miami asked the court Wednesday to review an appeals court decision that said being Facebook friends isn’t a reason to disqualify the judge.

In a lawsuit against a former client, Herssein asked for the trial judge to be removed from the breach of contract case because he was Facebook friends with a former judge hired as a lawyer by a defense witness.

An appeals court ruled that a friend on social media isn’t necessarily a friend in the traditional sense of the word.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch