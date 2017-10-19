Brother Of Mavericks Guard Devin Harris Killed In Car Accident

Filed Under: Bruce Harris, Dallas Mavericks, Devin Harris, Devin Harris's Brother

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The older brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was killed in a car accident early Thursday morning.

gettyimages 662166568 Brother Of Mavericks Guard Devin Harris Killed In Car Accident

MEMPHIS, TN – MARCH 31: Devin Harris #34 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 31, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bruce Harris, 38, was sitting in his disabled vehicle with a 36-year-old male passenger in the northbound lanes of Central Expressway at about 1:40 a.m. when his car was struck from behind by a 23-year-old driver of an Acura sedan.

Authorities say the gas tank on Harris’s vehicle ruptured and caught fire.

All three men and a male passenger of the Acura were transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Harris was pronounced dead at the hospital while the three others conditions are currently unknown.

