Brother Of Mavericks Guard Devin Harris Killed In Car Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The older brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was killed in a car accident early Thursday morning.
Bruce Harris, 38, was sitting in his disabled vehicle with a 36-year-old male passenger in the northbound lanes of Central Expressway at about 1:40 a.m. when his car was struck from behind by a 23-year-old driver of an Acura sedan.
Authorities say the gas tank on Harris’s vehicle ruptured and caught fire.
All three men and a male passenger of the Acura were transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Harris was pronounced dead at the hospital while the three others conditions are currently unknown.