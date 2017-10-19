CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Ex-Dean Foods Chairman Gets 2 Years In Prison In Fraud Case

Filed Under: Dean Foods, Insider Trading, Phil Mickelson, Thomas Davis, William Billy Walters

NEW YORK (AP) – A former Dallas-based food company executive who admitted feeding inside information to an influential Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been sentenced in New York to two years in prison.

A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday on former Dean Foods Co. chairman Thomas Davis.

The judge acknowledged Davis was a pivotal cooperator who testified at trial against gambler William “Billy” Walters. Mickelson had to repay $1 million in stock profits after receiving a tip from Walters but wasn’t charged.

The judge criticized Davis for lying to the Securities and Exchange Commission and going on a gambling junket after pleading guilty. Davis apologized and must surrender Jan. 9.

Walters was convicted of making $40 million through illegal trading and was sentenced to five years in prison. His lawyer said the prosecution was based on lies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch