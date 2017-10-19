4 People Injured In Fiery Crash Along Central Expressway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Central Expressway in Dallas was shut down for several hours early Thursday after a fiery car crash left four people injured in the hospital. One of the patients is in critical condition. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. along the northbound side of the highway, near Meadow Road.

According to authorities, a Pontiac stalled out while still on the freeway and in a lane of traffic. The driver of an Acura did not see the stopped car in time, and slammed into the Pontiac’s rear end. The impact caused the Pontiac to burst into flames. The fire burned in the middle of the highway.

There were two people inside of the Acura, and both of them were able to get out of the car. There were also two people inside of the Pontiac, but one of those victims was trapped inside of the burning vehicle. By the time that firefighters could pull him out of the wreckage, he was not breathing.

Emergency workers performed CPR on the man and he is now listed in critical condition. All four of the victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. The injuries of the other three victims are not known. None of their names have been released at this time.

Central Expressway was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been opened back up to regular traffic.