Man Tear Gassed, Arrested At Water Park Early Thursday Morning

THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in The Colony after the police department’s Special Response Team deployed tear gas at Hawaiian Falls Water Park early Thursday morning.

Police said around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to an alarm call at the water park at 4400 Paige Road.

A man, later identified as Ricardo Arturo Davalos, 32, had walked inside a fenced-in area of the park.

Davalos then entered one of the administration offices of the main building and barricaded himself. Police said it appeared he fired a handgun at officers through one of the office windows. Officers returned fire.

The Colony’s Special Response Team arrived on scene along with negotiators as Davalos refused to come out of the building until the police tossed in tear gas around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Davalos, of Carrollton, was booked into The Colony Jail charged with Burglary of a Building.

Other charges are pending.

