Texas Man Kills 417-Pound Wild Hog

GREGG COUNTY (KRLD) – A Texas man shot and killed a 400 pound plus wild hog last weekend.

Joe Clowers of Union Grove says he shot the 417-pound wild hog near his home and says it may be a record.

“We’ve been seeing what we knew was a large hog on the game camera but we had never seen him in person,” Clowers said.

Clowers says he spent an evening at a deer stand on his property and that’s when he saw him for the first time.

“At about 1 a.m. this guy walks in and it was that moment of I can’t believe I’m actually seeing this pig.” He also says, “You’ve always heard you can’t kill a large wild hog with an AR-15…and I did.”

“My daughter wanted to keep the head as a trophy. So we’re going to mount it,” Clowers continued.

He says they processed the meat to be food for homeless animals.

Clowers sent pictures of the giant hog to his friend Todd Long who is the Gregg County Game Warden. They posted it on the Gregg County Game Warden Facebook page and it took off.

“I’m still somewhat shocked. I never dreamed that people cared that much about a big pig,” Clowers said. “I called him the Bush Beast. My 12-year-old daughter called him Leroy.”