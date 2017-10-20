KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

Arkansas Bank Corporation Acquires Banks In Texas, Oklahoma

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas-based Simmons First National Corporation has announced the completion of its purchase of both Southwest Bancorp, Inc. of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and First Texas, BHC of Fort Worth, Texas.

Simmons said Friday that shareholders of the two companies approved the transactions earlier this month. Terms of the purchase were not released.

Southwest Bancorp is the parent company of Bank SNB and First Texas is the parent company of Southwest Bank.

Simmons said in a news release that the acquisitions brings its total assets to more than $14 billion, plus about $10.4 billion in loans and about $11.2 billion in deposits.

The company said both Southwest Bank and Bank SNB will continue operating under their present names.

