Dallas Man Says Woman Drugged Him, Stole His Puppy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is searching for his puppy after he says a woman he met at a bar drugged him and stole the 9-week-old English bulldog.

“I could believe having my watch stolen or having money stolen. That’s not hard to grasp. But, having my dog stolen? I’m still having a hard time grasping that that happened,” said Dan King.

King says he met the woman, who introduced herself as “Naomi,” at Side Bar in Uptown Dallas and brought her back to his condo.

“We sat down and had a drink and after… is when I start to lose exactly what happened,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking out of his complex hours later holding Daisy under one arm. King says building staff grew suspicious, but couldn’t get him to answer his door. Worried, they walked inside and woke him. Even then, he says, most of that morning he can’t remember.

“The detective. He was like, ‘Dan, you’ve been drugged,’” King said.

King isn’t the only one who thinks he’s fallen victim to the same ruse.

Another man, who asked we not reveal his identify, says he was on a business trip in Dallas when he met the same woman at the Fat Rabbit Bar on McKinney Avenue in January.

“I was unconscious for a while. I was knocked out. I woke up and I had no idea where I was. What city I was… nothing,” said the man.

He has no memory of even going back to his hotel room with her, but he says when he woke up, his $20,000 Rolex watch was missing.

“I was scared. I did not know what I had done with her or what she had done with me,” he said. “I had heard that things like this happened usually to women. I had never heard they happened to men.”

Both men remember the woman had striking green eyes, but say she may have work contact lenses.

Dallas police are looking into whether the cases are connected but say they cannot yet confirm that they are.

King is offering a $1,000 reward for Daisy’s return.