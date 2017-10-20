Drive about 20 miles northwest of Sherman and you can experience the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

Kathy Whaley is the refuge manager at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. She says the 12-thousand-acre refuge provides a wide range of habitats for birds, especially migratory birds who take up residence every winter. And it has many offerings for people as well.

And thousands of people visit the refuge every year.

In addition to the hiking trails, there’s also a four-mile wildlife drive. It starts near the visitors center and has signs along the route so that visitors can learn about the wildlife and habitat. Speaking of learning, Whaley says Hagerman has educational programs for both kids and kids at heart.

The refuge also has several special events throughout the year — check the refuge’s website for more information. There is no cost to visit the refuge, and it’s open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset.