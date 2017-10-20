TRAFFIC:  Jackknifed big rig on EB I-20 at Westmoreland, only one lane gets by | Check Traffic Conditions

Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge

By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, Sherman, Your Hometown

Drive about 20 miles northwest of Sherman and you can experience the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

Kathy Whaley is the refuge manager at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. She says the 12-thousand-acre refuge provides a wide range of habitats for birds, especially migratory birds who take up residence every winter. And it has many offerings for people as well.

And thousands of people visit the refuge every year.

In addition to the hiking trails, there’s also a four-mile wildlife drive. It starts near the visitors center and has signs along the route so that visitors can learn about the wildlife and habitat. Speaking of learning, Whaley says Hagerman has educational programs for both kids and kids at heart.

The refuge also has several special events throughout the year — check the refuge’s website for more information. There is no cost to visit the refuge, and it’s open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset.

More from Andrew Greenstein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch