2 Injured In Cement Mixer Crash In Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A cement mixer ended up on it’s side, striking a pickup truck in the 6500 block of Wells Burnett Road on the south side of Eagle Mountain Lake on Friday afternoon.
Two people were trapped inside the pickup, removed and rushed to the hospital via ground ambulance.
Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The Azle Police Department is being assisted by Fort Worth Police Department and the TRWD Police Department on the investigation.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.