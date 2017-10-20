CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Texas To Receive Nearly $58 Million In Federal Housing Funds In Wake Of Harvey

Filed Under: Department of Housing and Urban Development, Harvey, housing, HUD, Hurricane Harvey, Texas
Homes are seen inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating to Texas $57.8 million in additional funds for clearing housing from areas flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

Neal Rackleff is HUD’s assistant secretary for community planning and development.

He said in a conference call Friday that the funds could be used to help buy out homeowners living in 100-year flood zones and help others rebuild.

HUD hopes Texas can begin meeting unmet housing needs in 13 Harvey-affected counties by mid-December.

The state’s plans must pass a citizen review before being submitted to HUD for approval.

Rackleff says the federal agency is still trying to decide where to spend an additional $7.4 billion allocated by Congress in September for storm recovery efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

