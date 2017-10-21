15-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In The Head At Garland Park

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head at a park in Garland Friday evening.

Police were notified of the shooting just after 5 p.m. Detectives learned the teenager was involved in a disturbance at Embree Park in the 1500 block of Dairy Road.

The boy was transported to Baylor hospital in Garland by witnesses after he was shot. He was then transported via CareFlite to Children’s hospital.

Through the investigation, detectives believe the 15-year-old was at the park that evening with other people. There was a disturbance between some people at the park. One person then pulled out a gun and began shooting into the crowd. The victim was struck by the gunfire.

The victim’s death is being investigated as a murder.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call Garland police.

