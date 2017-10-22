Lightning Sparks House Fires Across North Texas

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators believe lightning is likely to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a new home in McKinney early Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 1000 block of Fallon Drive just after 1:30 a.m.  When they arrived, they found flames and smoke shooting from the roof.

(Video: Michael O’Keefe/First Response Photography)

Officials said the home had just been finished and was not yet occupied.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters also battled possible lightning-strike fires in Fort Worth and Frisco overnight.

On Clairmont Drive in Burleson, heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of a house there. Fort Worth firefighters assisted in fighting the flames.

burl Lightning Sparks House Fires Across North Texas

Photo: Jerry Peppers via @DFWScanner

Investigators will determine the exact cause for each fire along with a damage amount.

 

