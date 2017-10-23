Father Of Sherin Mathews Arrested On A First Degree Felony Charge

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – The father of Sherin Mathews was arrested Monday afternoon charged with Injury to a Child, a first degree felony punishable by life or 5 to 99 years in prison.

Wesley Mathews turned himself into the Richardson Police Station with his attorney and asked to speak with detectives.

Police say he then provided an different statement of events regarding the disappearance of Sherin than those he had previously given.

Mr. Mathews is currently in the Richardson City Jail and his bond has been set at $1,000,000.

An autopsy has been performed on the body of a child found in Richardson on Sunday.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not confirmed it’s the body of missing toddler Sherin Mathews, but Richardson police said it’s “likely” her.

(credit: Richardson Police Department)This morning, both of Sherin’s parents refused to comment on her or the body found as they made their way into court separately.

Wesley and Sini Mathews attended a CPS child custody hearing for their four-year-old biological daughter. She was put into foster care two days after her adopted sister, Sherin, disappeared on October 7.

Wesley Mathews’s attorney asked the judge for more time to hire a civil attorney for the CPS case. Wesley’s current lawyer is representing him in the criminal charges of endangering or abandoning a child that stem from Sherin’s disappearance. Wesley told police he left Sherin outside their house at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk.

The judge pushed back the hearing to November 13, saying it would also give CPS time to travel to Fort Bend County southwest of Houston. Sini’s parents live in Sugarland. It’s the likely location where the Mathews want their four-year-old daughter placed by CPS.

Sini’s attorney Kent Starr confirmed she would be helping to identify the body of the child found, but refused to give more details.

The little body was found in a culvert. It runs about 100 feet long, underneath Spring Valley near Bowser. It’s less than a mile from the Mathews’ Richardson home. Richardson police won’t say what lead them to that spot or if they had searched there before.

“Obviously (Wesley is) mourning the loss of a child, as any parent would,” said Wesley’s attorney Raphael De La Garza. “I know y’all have a lot of questions. At some point in time, we’ll do our best to answer them.”