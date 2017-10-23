Spieth Hits Links With Obama, NBA’s Curry Brothers

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas native Jordan Spieth hit the course at Dallas National on Sunday with quite a foursome.
Spieth posted a picture on his instagram page of him playing a round at Dallas National with former President Barack Obama, Steph Curry, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Seth Curry and Jonnie West over the weekend.
Steph Curry is in Dallas for a game against the Mavericks (and his brother) tonight, and President Obama was in Texas for the One America Appeal concert in College Station.