States To Ask Judge To Keep Health Subsidies Cut By President Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – An attempt by 19 states to force President Donald Trump to pay health care subsidies will go before a federal judge in San Francisco.

State attorneys general, led by California Democrat Xavier Becerra, will try on Monday to convince U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that the payments are required by law.

The payments allow for lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers who get coverage under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Mr. Trump abruptly cut them off earlier this month, saying “Obamacare” is imploding. He says they should be explicitly authorized by Congress.

Becerra says Trump is illegally trying to sabotage Obama’s health care law.

