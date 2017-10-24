CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Suspect In Custody After Cedar Hill’s First Homicide This Year

By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill PD, Halifax Court, Murder, Shooting

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Cedar Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in the front yard of a home in a quiet neighborhood. It happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Monday night in the 300 block of Halifax Court.

This is the first time that somebody has been killed in Cedar Hill this year.

Officers were called to the home and found a 60-year-old woman dead outside, a rare and violent sight in this city. Two of the woman’s family members were also shot. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but there has been no official update on their conditions. The names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities also located a gun and the suspected shooter still at the home, and have taken him into custody. Officials have not said what kind of charges he might face. He is not related to the three victims. Police stressed that they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Investigators are now working to determine a motive for this act of violence. “Exactly what happened, why it started and came to involve a shooting, is what we’re still trying to figure out right now,” explained Lt. Colin Chenault with the Cedar Hill Police Department.

However, police do know that this fatal shooting is unsettling for residents in this quiet neighborhood.

“This is an older community,” Chenault added. “Most of the residents who have lived here have lived here a number of years. They’re very close-knit. There’s a lot of people out on the street right now trying to figure out what exactly happened. They’re all a little in shock that we’re here and this situation occurred.”

