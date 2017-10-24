Ex-Presidents’ Hurricane Concert Raises Additional $2.6M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A concert attended by the five living former presidents to benefit victims of hurricanes has raised about $2.6 million in addition to $31 million collected before it took place.

The “Deep from the Heart” concert Saturday at Texas A&M University benefited victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(L-R) Former US Presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attend the Hurricane Relief concert in College Station, Texas, on October 21, 2017. (JIM CHAPIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter called for donations to the One America Appeal campaign that had already raised $31 million.

More than 6.5 million online viewers saw the concert featuring country music band Alabama, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore, gospel legend Yolanda Adams and Texas musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

Grammy award winner Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance.

