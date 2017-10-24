Father Of Missing Richardson Girl Expected To Be Moved To County Jail

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have again arrested the father of a missing Richardson girl. Wesley Mathews is back behind bars and again the action was taken after he sat down and talked with investigators.

Wesley Mathews, the adoptive father of missing toddler Sherin Mathews, was arrested and booked into the Richardson City Jail Monday and is expected to be transferred to the Dallas County Jail sometime today.

Mathews was out on bond after being charged for Endangering a Child, but after speaking with detectives on Monday and apparently changing his account of what happened in the early morning hours of October 7, the day Sherin went missing, police again took him into custody. He is now also facing a charge of Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony with a maximum punishment of life in prison.

According to police, Mathews and his attorney voluntarily met with detectives following a Child Protective Services hearing regarding the custody of his 4-year-old biological daughter.

Investigators say Mathews changed his story regarding the circumstances around Sherin’s disappearance. Originally, Mathews told police he left his 3-year-old daughter outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk.

“I can’t go into the exact details of what he told us, but what I can tell you is that it was contrary to what we were initially told when she was first reported missing,” explained Richardson police Sergeant Kevin Perlich.

Police say the investigation is far from over, especially since the Dallas County Medical Examiner is still working to identify the body of a child found on Sunday, about a mile from the Mathews’ home.

Investigators say they are piecing things together and there could be more action taken in the case. “You might see additional arrests or even a modification of charges as we progress,” said Perlich.

According to investigators, Sherin’s adoptive mother, Sini Mathews, has helped with the identification of the body discovered over the weekend, in a culvert near East Spring Valley Road and South Bowser Road. But police said her cooperation ends there.

Wesley Mathews is being held on a $1 million bond. Sgt. Perlich said having him in custody is a big step in the investigation and important to residents in the area. “We know that there’s no threat, or anything like that, out there to the community from any type of predator or anything like that,” he said. “And so in that regard, that’s good. Unfortunately, it’s a very terrible outcome that we have on this case.”