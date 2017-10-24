Jones: Cowboys Have ‘Good Situation’ At Backup QB With Rush

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys backup rookie quarterback Cooper Rush finally got the nod against San Francisco to play in his first career NFL game, and team owner Jerry Jones was pleased with what he saw.

“It was too good of an opportunity to get Cooper Rush some snaps” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “It was neat to have something that interesting to look at at that juncture in the game.”

Rush took the field late in the 4th quarter against the 49ers with the Cowboys holding a sizable 40-10 lead. His first NFL career pass went to fellow rookie Ryan Switzer for two yards and he even added 13 yards on two carries.

“He’s shown that he has real ability under pressure, and you can’t coach that” said Jones. “That experience just gives him another notch in his belt. We have a good situation at our backup quarterback position right now.”

With Rush moving up in the eyes of the team owner, what does that mean for the former backup Kellen Moore? Will he be moved to the Cowboys practice squad?

“We’ll have to see what we do today with our roster and a couple of other places before we make that decision” said Jones.