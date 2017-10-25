Dallas Police Searching For Deep Ellum Sexual Assault Suspect

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – More video evidence is being released by police in an attempt to catch a man wanted for two sexual assaults in Deep Ellum.

Detectives have released a picture of a vehicle they say was used in one of the sexual assaults reported Saturday in the Dallas area of Deep Ellum. The suspect vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz convertible. The car appears to be gold in color and it has a black soft top.

Police also have new video of the suspect in the assaults, as he enters a convenience store.

On Saturday, police say a man sexually assaulted a woman in the car they are looking for. They also believe he grabbed a woman later that morning but was fought off by the woman’s boyfriend.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.