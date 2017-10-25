NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Legendary Musician Fats Domino Dead At 89

Music legend Antoine ‘Fats’ Domino has died at the age of 89.

According to reports, the legendary New Orleans musician died Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

Domino gained fame in the 1950’s for his songs “Blueberry Hill,” “I’m Walkin,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Walkin’ To New Orleans.”

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, including 22 million singles.

Rolling Stone magazine listed Domino at No. 25 in the list of “Greatest Recording Artists of All Time.”

Domino was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for more information. 

