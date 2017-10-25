CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Louis Vuitton Looking To Call Johnson County Home

By Jason Allen
Filed Under: Dianna Miller, Gwen Beeson, Jason Allen, johnson county, keene, London, Louis Vuitton, Milan, Paris

Johnson County (CBS11) – Paris, London, Milan and Johnson County, Texas. They’re all about to be connected, by high fashion, and French luxury.

Louis Vuitton is the world’s most valuable luxury fashion brand, a 160-year old company, known for handbags that sell for thousands.

In choosing the next place to make the bags though, the company shunned the bright lights of the city, and the constant buzz of locations near highways, so that their next group of craftsman will only see the sights, and hear the sounds of a rural country setting.

“One of the executives called me and asked me, ‘Have you been to the ranch?’” said Diana Miller, from the Johnson County Economic Development Commission. “And I said, ‘Oh yes.’ And he said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He was so excited. And I said, ‘I think it’s beautiful.’ And it is.”

It is exactly what Louis Vuitton was looking for, Miller said. She helped put together a package of tax benefits and grant money for a new road, to put Johnson County ahead of other Texas cities, and locations in North Carolina.

“I thought, no way,” Gwen Beeson said, laughing about when she heard who was coming to the area.

She’s owned the local laundromat in nearby Keene for 15 years.

“It’s a residential area, you would never think a business would go back there,” she said.

That’s what some residents have balked at. Concerns over development, and traffic from as many as 500 new jobs in the next five years, have led to protests over Project Mustang, the code name the company used when it was still in negotiations.

But other companies, are taking notice too.

“We’ve already had those phone calls,” Miller said. “I got two yesterday.”

One of them was from a boutique hotel she said, seeing Johnson County in a whole new light.

“Like I say, nothing stays the same,” said Beeson. “You’re always going forward, or you’re going backwards.”

The company is expected to design the facility in way where it won’t be visible from the road, and could break ground, as soon as January.

 

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch