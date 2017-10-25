NFL Players Association: Elliott Suspension Would Do ‘Irreparable Harm’

(CBS11) – More legal maneuvering Wednesday to keep Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the football field after Sunday’s game against Washington.

The NFL Players Association filed a 12-page court document late Wednesday.

It essentially says Elliott has more to lose than the NFL, arguing two judges already blocked the league’s six-game suspension.

DALLAS, TX – MARCH 07: Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 7, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the document attorneys say, “Elliott would suffer irreparable harm because he stands to miss more than one-third of the NFL regular season and improper suspensions can undoubtably result in irreparable harm.”

The NFL’s appeal to reinstate the suspension is set for next week in New York.

Here is the 12-page document:

