President Trump Spends Time In Dallas For Briefings, Fundraising

DALLAS (CBS11) – During a brief visit to Dallas Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump held no public events or rallies.

But he did receive a briefing about Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from the Governor and Lt. Governor.

The President’s prime reason for coming was to raise $4 million at the Belo Mansion in downtown for his 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Fort Worth businessman Vince Puente and his wife Mona were among the 200 people who attended. “It was pretty incredible.”

While the Puentes didn’t meet the President, they were close enough to snap pictures of the President, and his son, Don Jr. “This was the President of the United States, I’ve never experienced anything like that. Mona and I were 20 feet or less from him and he really puts out this energy that is friendly.”

President Trump arrived to a small, but boisterous crowd of supporters at Dallas Love Field.

One of the school-age children who was there held a sign saying, “I played hooky so I could high-five the President.”

At the fundraiser, Puente says the President spoke about his agenda. “He was confident we’re going to get healthcare changed, confident we’re going to get tax cuts.”

Outside the Belo Mansion, the Texas Organizing Project demonstrated against the President and his administration’s policies.

David Villalobos, who organized the rally for the group says, “A lot of our communities, African-American, Hispanic, LGTBQ are under attack by this administration and we want to make our voices heard.”

Earlier, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick joined Governor Greg Abbott in briefing the President about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Patrick says, “The President loves Texas.”

They discussed the state’s request for $19 billion more in aid, and a plan to address Houston’s infrastructure to prevent future flooding. “He said the Governor and yourself and others, you are very persistent. I’m listening clearly and he smile a lot. I felt, let’s just say, I felt good about the outcome.”

The Lt. Governor says the President wants to see the plan Texas develops and what it will cost.

The President also discussed a building material that he says may help in future hurricanes called greenboard, a steadier form of sheetrock often used in bathrooms.

President Trump said, “I’m the builder President, remember that.”