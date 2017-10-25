Verlander Tries To Keep Astros From 0-2 Hole

After dropping the World Series opener at Dodger Stadium, the Astros are confident they can rebound in Game 2 — with good reason. Justin Verlander is on the mound, and he’s perfect in a Houston uniform.

The ALCS MVP is 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA this postseason, including his first career relief appearance. He is 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 67 strikeouts in nine outings for the Astros since agreeing to a trade from Detroit that was completed only seconds before the Aug. 31 midnight deadline for postseason eligibility.

“We think we can win every single game he pitches. I don’t know there’s any better compliment for a starting pitcher,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “I expect his best, and that’s what he’s delivered since the day he became an Astro.”

Just over two years after pitching for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League, Rich Hill will start for the Dodgers in Game 2. The 37-year-old left-hander used the Ducks as a springboard back into the majors, and after going 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA for Los Angeles this season, he’s about to make his first Series start.

“A couple years ago, I was using a bucket in independent ball as a toilet,” he recalled last weekend.

This will be Hill’s third start this postseason — he’s allowed three runs in nine innings and is yet to get a decision.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)