Euless Children Rescue From Home Officers Call Deplorable

Euless (CBS11) – Evidence of a young boy being bound in duct tape has led to the arrest of seven relatives living in the same Euless home. A spokesperson for Child Protective Services confirms it removed three children – a 6-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother, as well as their 4-year-old boy identified as their cousin.

“Responding officers found the conditions in the home to be deplorable,” read a statement from Euless Police. “Evidence of abuse was found on one of the children.”

An investigator declined to elaborate on the case but confirmed duct tape appeared to have been used to discipline at least one of the children. Katherine Petric and Lisa Olsen were charged with Injury to a Child.

All seven adults in the house were charged with Child Neglect.

“I was really really just broken because how long has this been going on?” said Peggy Trevino, who lives three doors down. She spotted police cars lined up down the block and says she approached a detective asking for information.

“It was one of the worst child neglect he’d ever seen in his life,” said Trevino. “The house was so bad there were roaches falling off of his arms.”

Many neighbors expressed surprise, not only by the arrests but at learning there were children living in the home.

“I said, ‘I don’t know of three kids. I’ve never seen three kids. In my whole nine years of living here, I’ve never seen three kids.’ He said, ‘That’s the problem’,” Trevino recalled of her conversation with the detective.