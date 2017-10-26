CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

From Summer To Winter Within 24 Hours, Welcome To North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 82; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 75; Normal Low: 54*

  • Wind Advisory today; Grass fire danger.
  • Canadian cold front arrives by midnight. Wind gusts 40+
  • 30+ degree temp. drop (88 today; 55 tomorrow).
  • Jackets and hats needed for high school football Fri.!
  • Freeze watch Saturday morning.
  • 20” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Wind Advisory! Sunny, windy and VERY warm. Fire danger! High: Upper 80s. Wind: SSW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. STRONG cold front. Turning windy and colder. Lows: 43-47. Wind: North 20-30 G40 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, patchy drizzle…afternoon sun. Windy and cold. High: Mid 50s. Wind: NNW 20-30 G40 mph.

Friday night: FREEZE WATCH north and west (Collin, Denton, Wise, and Parker….for NOW) –> 6am Sat. Low: 30-35.

Saturday: Morning frost, afternoon sunshine. Continued breezy and cool. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Morning FROST…Sunny, a bit warmer. High: Upper 60s.

Monday: Sunny and a little warmer. Late evening cold front. High: Mid to upper 70s.

Halloween: Thickening clouds. Wind and chilly. Chance of rain -> evening. L Highs: 50s

