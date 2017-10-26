From Summer To Winter Within 24 Hours, Welcome To North Texas

*Yesterday High: 82; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 75; Normal Low: 54*
- Wind Advisory today; Grass fire danger.
- Canadian cold front arrives by midnight. Wind gusts 40+
- 30+ degree temp. drop (88 today; 55 tomorrow).
- Jackets and hats needed for high school football Fri.!
- Freeze watch Saturday morning.
- 20” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Wind Advisory! Sunny, windy and VERY warm. Fire danger! High: Upper 80s. Wind: SSW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. STRONG cold front. Turning windy and colder. Lows: 43-47. Wind: North 20-30 G40 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, patchy drizzle…afternoon sun. Windy and cold. High: Mid 50s. Wind: NNW 20-30 G40 mph.
Friday night: FREEZE WATCH north and west (Collin, Denton, Wise, and Parker….for NOW) –> 6am Sat. Low: 30-35.
Saturday: Morning frost, afternoon sunshine. Continued breezy and cool. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Morning FROST…Sunny, a bit warmer. High: Upper 60s.
Monday: Sunny and a little warmer. Late evening cold front. High: Mid to upper 70s.
Halloween: Thickening clouds. Wind and chilly. Chance of rain -> evening. L Highs: 50s