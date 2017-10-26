Hazardous Materials Incident Closes Interstate-30 In Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A hazardous materials incident temporarily shutdown the eastbound lanes of Interstate-30 in Mesquite on Thursday morning.
A source told CBS 11 News reporter J.D. Miles that first-responders at the scene were wearing special hazardous materials suits to deal with some type of spill, just past Interstate-635 near Galloway.
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.
Activity in the area affected a nearby QuikTrip convenience store. Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told CBS 11, “Our haz-mat team has been requested to identify an unknown substance on someone at a convenient store at the location.”
An official with the Mesquite Fire Department said a man at the scene was searched and no hazardous materials were found on him or in his car. Just before 8:30 a.m. officials reopened the Interstate.
Officials say the man had been involved in a disturbance in Mesquite. He was taken into custody and transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for medical and psychiatric evaluation.