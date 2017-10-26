Hazardous Materials Incident Closes Interstate-30 In Mesquite

Filed Under: Hazardous, hazardous materials, Interstate-30, Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A hazardous materials incident temporarily shutdown the eastbound lanes of Interstate-30 in Mesquite on Thursday morning.

A source told CBS 11 News reporter J.D. Miles that first-responders at the scene were wearing special hazardous materials suits to deal with some type of spill, just past Interstate-635 near Galloway.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

qt mesquite hazmat Hazardous Materials Incident Closes Interstate 30 In Mesquite

Activity in the area affected a nearby QuikTrip convenience store. Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue told CBS 11, “Our haz-mat team has been requested to identify an unknown substance on someone at a convenient store at the location.”

An official with the Mesquite Fire Department said a man at the scene was searched and no hazardous materials were found on him or in his car. Just before 8:30 a.m. officials reopened the Interstate.

Officials say the man had been involved in a disturbance in Mesquite.  He was taken into custody and transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for medical and psychiatric evaluation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch