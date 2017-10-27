RAIN & SLEET IN NTXCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Cowboys K Dan Bailey Could Miss 5 Weeks

By Mike Fisher
cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Dan Bailey, Mike Nugent, NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – From the very start, there was sincere worry from inside The Star regarding the long-term problem that Dan Bailey’s groin injury might represent for the Dallas Cowboys.

Even as the club was talking publicly right after last Sunday, when the Pro Bowl kicker sustained an injury during a second-quarter sideline warmup, our Brad Sham was on 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning revealing the possibility of a month-long absence.

And now team COO Stephen Jones has revealed the same. In fact, on Friday, Jones mentioned the possibility of Bailey being out for as long as “five weeks.”

The signing of replacement kicker Mike Nugent was initially considered a Band-Aid. But if Bailey is to miss a month or more?

Get used to Mike Nugent.

