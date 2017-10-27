Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Aren’t Done With Kellen Moore

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Kellen Moore’s time with the Cowboys is not over.

“I certainly don’t see him as done at all,” Jones told the G-BAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in regards to Moore’s status.

The Cowboys moved the Boise State product to the practice squad later Friday.

The Cowboys released Moore on Thursday in order to make room on the 53-man roster for tight end Blake Jarwin.

Moore’s release came just four days after rookie quarterback Cooper Rush jumped him on the depth chart for duties behind starter Dak Prescott.

Moore has not played this season and missed all of 2016 with a fractured fibula.

Jarwin signed with Cowboy after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State in April of 2017.