Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Aren’t Done With Kellen Moore

Filed Under: Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Kellen Moore, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Kellen Moore’s time with the Cowboys is not over.

“I certainly don’t see him as done at all,” Jones told the G-BAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in regards to Moore’s status.

The Cowboys moved the Boise State product to the practice squad later Friday.

The Cowboys released Moore on Thursday in order to make room on the 53-man roster for tight end Blake Jarwin.

Moore’s release came just four days after rookie quarterback Cooper Rush jumped him on the depth chart for duties behind starter Dak Prescott.

Moore has not played this season and missed all of 2016 with a fractured fibula.

Jarwin signed with Cowboy after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State in April of 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch