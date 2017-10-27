CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, dfw, fall, Friday Night Football, high school football, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather, Wind chill

*Yesterday: High: 86; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 75; Normal Low: 54*

  • Wind Advisory though 10am today.
  • holding in the 50s all day; Wind chills 40s.
  • Jackets and hats needed for high school football.
  • Freeze warning Saturday morning north and west. Record 30 degrees (1917).
  • 05” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 10AM. Mostly cloudy and much colder today. A few sprinkles possible. Highs: Holding in the low to mid 50s. Wind: North at 20-30 with gusts 40 mph.

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING (NORTH and WEST). Protect tender vegetation! Decreasing clouds and VERY COLD. Lows: 30-35. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

october 27 freeze temps North Texas Temps Holding In 50s All Day; Wind Chills 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. Less wind. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Morning FROST. Sunny, a bit warmer. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Ample sunshine and pleasant. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 70s.

Halloween: Thickening clouds. Wind and chilly. Chance of rain -> late afternoon. L Highs: Steady in the 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain early. High: Mid 60s.

