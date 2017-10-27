North Texas Temps Holding In 50s All Day; Wind Chills 40s

*Yesterday: High: 86; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 75; Normal Low: 54*
- Wind Advisory though 10am today.
- holding in the 50s all day; Wind chills 40s.
- Jackets and hats needed for high school football.
- Freeze warning Saturday morning north and west. Record 30 degrees (1917).
- 05” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 10AM. Mostly cloudy and much colder today. A few sprinkles possible. Highs: Holding in the low to mid 50s. Wind: North at 20-30 with gusts 40 mph.
Tonight: FREEZE WARNING (NORTH and WEST). Protect tender vegetation! Decreasing clouds and VERY COLD. Lows: 30-35. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. Less wind. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Morning FROST. Sunny, a bit warmer. High: Low 70s.
Monday: Ample sunshine and pleasant. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 70s.
Halloween: Thickening clouds. Wind and chilly. Chance of rain -> late afternoon. L Highs: Steady in the 50s.
Wednesday: Chance of rain early. High: Mid 60s.